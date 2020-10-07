KwaSizabantu lawyer calls on CRL Rights Commission chair to recuse himself

It follows David Masoma’s interview with News24 on Tuesday night in which he claimed that religion was being abused at KwaSizabantu.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaSizabantu Mission representatives on Wednesday asked the CRL Rights Commission chairperson to recuse himself from presiding over hearings into allegations of abuse within the church.

It follows David Masoma’s interview with News24 on Tuesday night in which he claimed that religion was being abused at KwaSizabantu.

Lawyer Keith Matthee said Masoma pre-judged the mission without hearing its side first.

“You have fundamentally compromised yourself and this whole process. And you know that there is correspondence between us and this commission over the last three [or] four days where we pointed out that just in your letters you pre-judged. This interview is conclusive proof that you set a judge without hearing us,” he said.

#BREAKING: The Kwasizabantu Church leadership have asked CRL Commission Chair Luka Masoma to recuse himself from presiding over the hearings pertaining to abuse allegations within the church. Advocate Keith Matthee has claimed that the Chair is compromised. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/FcU7DMfWsw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2020

The commission on Wednesday was in its third and final day of hearings into abuse allegations within the church, which included rape and beatings.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.