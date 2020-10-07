20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

KwaSizabantu lawyer calls on CRL Rights Commission chair to recuse himself

It follows David Masoma’s interview with News24 on Tuesday night in which he claimed that religion was being abused at KwaSizabantu.

Chilling testimonies about allegations of cultism, abuse and indoctrination at the KwaSizabantu Mission were given in Durban where the CRL Commission is holding hearings on the church, following a media exposé. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
Chilling testimonies about allegations of cultism, abuse and indoctrination at the KwaSizabantu Mission were given in Durban where the CRL Commission is holding hearings on the church, following a media exposé. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaSizabantu Mission representatives on Wednesday asked the CRL Rights Commission chairperson to recuse himself from presiding over hearings into allegations of abuse within the church.

It follows David Masoma’s interview with News24 on Tuesday night in which he claimed that religion was being abused at KwaSizabantu.

Lawyer Keith Matthee said Masoma pre-judged the mission without hearing its side first.

“You have fundamentally compromised yourself and this whole process. And you know that there is correspondence between us and this commission over the last three [or] four days where we pointed out that just in your letters you pre-judged. This interview is conclusive proof that you set a judge without hearing us,” he said.

The commission on Wednesday was in its third and final day of hearings into abuse allegations within the church, which included rape and beatings.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA