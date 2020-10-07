'I Can See Clearly Now' singer Johnny Nash dies at 80

LOS ANGELES - American singer-songwriter Johnny Nash, best known for his 1972 hit I Can See Clearly Now, has died aged 80, according to US reports.

The Texas-born pop and reggae star died at his home in Houston on Tuesday, his son Johnny Jr. told the CBS Los Angeles TV station.

Nash rose to the top of the US Billboard chart with I Can See Clearly Now, and his 1975 hit Tears on My Pillow reached number one in the UK rankings.

He was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music on the island, his website said.

His son told the TMZ website: "He was a wonderful father and family man. He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community. Family was his everything."