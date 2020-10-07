Happy 89th birthday to Arbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among those extending kind words to the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

CAPE TOWN - Birthday wishes are pouring in for Arbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who is celebrating his 89th birthday on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among those extendeding kind words to the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

In a statement the President said Tutu was a national treasure and global icon of moral consistency, spiritual virtue and the defence of the most vulnerable people - not only in South Africa - but around the world.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has extended his warmest congratulations to Archbishop Emeritus #DesmondTutu who is celebrating his 89th birthday today, Wednesday, 7 October 2020. https://t.co/Gn9h1mb8Vi pic.twitter.com/RAdxLX9bz8 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 7, 2020

Ramaphosa said today the country was united in celebrating the passing of another year in which its people had benefited from Tutu's wisdom, the bravery of his conviction in fighting for human rights, the warmth of his love for all South Africans and his care for humanity.

Ramaphosa has wished the Arch a very happy birthday in the company of his wife, family and colleagues.

Today marks the 89th birthday of human rights activist, and paragon of peace, Archbishop #DesmondTutu. We honour your lifelong dedication to humanity and the cause of justice and reconciliation. Your unwavering compassion & wisdom continue to inspire our work. pic.twitter.com/aBXg6pZlUR — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) October 7, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.