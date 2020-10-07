EWN Weather Watch: More thundershowers on the cards for Gauteng

Your Thursday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The first week of October seems to be a rainy week for Gauteng as more thundershowers can be expected in the province, with generally mild temperatures on Thursday.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg and Vereeniging will both see a high of 23°C, while Pretoria will have an overnight low of 14°C on Wednesday and a high of 25°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/FZomBvxxtL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 7, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Rain and cold temperatures can be expected in most parts of the Western Cape. Cape Town will only see a high of 17°C, while George will max out at 16°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/XIijJzFYMo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 7, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

More sunny weather can be expected throughout the KZN province on Thursday as Durban’s temperatures will peak at 25°C, while Newcastle residents should probably have sunscreen in handy as temperatures will rise to 31°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/Q6vNBsVIjc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 7, 2020

