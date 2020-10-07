Cricket star Vernon Philander’s brother fatally shot in Ravensmead

The shooting took place on the corner of 7th Avenue and Webner Street earlier on Wednesday and the shooter is still at large.

CAPE TOWN - The Ravensmead Community Policing Forum has confirmed cricket star Vernon Philander's brother has been shot dead.

The Ravensmead CPF’s Zelda Trantaal said: “He is Tyron Philander; he is 32-years old. I spoke to the mother and she confirmed that he is the brother of Vernon Philander.”

She said it’s still unclear what happened: “They don’t know what happened. They were in the yard, busy with the washing and they heard shots.”

