COVID-19 update: 1,027 new confirmed cases and 87 related deaths

The Department of Health on Tuesday recorded 1,027 new infections, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 683,242.

FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eighty-seven more deaths were recorded overnight in the country due to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 17,103.

The Department of Health on Tuesday recorded 1,027 new infections, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 683,242.

The recovery rate remains at 90%, meaning over 616,857 people had so far recovered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

