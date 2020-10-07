COVID-19 update: 1,027 new confirmed cases and 87 related deaths

The Department of Health on Tuesday recorded 1,027 new infections, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 683,242.

JOHANNESBURG – Eighty-seven more deaths were recorded overnight in the country due to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 17,103.

The recovery rate remains at 90%, meaning over 616,857 people had so far recovered.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 683 242, the total number of deaths is 17 103 and the total number of recoveries is 616 857. pic.twitter.com/ofVkg1vM8p — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 6, 2020

