Cele wants swift arrests after state property vandalised in farm murder protest

Over 1,000 protesters on Tuesday stormed the Senekal Magistrates Court over the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner whose body was found tied to a pole in Senekal last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for the swift arrest of those responsible for the arson and vandalism of state property during a violent protest in the Free State.

Over 1,000 protesters on Tuesday stormed the Senekal Magistrates Court over the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, whose body was found tied to a pole in Senekal last week.

Gunshots were fired, a police vehicle was torched, and court property damaged.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said law enforcement officials were outnumbered.

“Any sort of force would have resulted in the situation escalating.

"This is what the police were trying to avoid. This is why now, there is an investigation that is under way to make sure that those that have done these acts are brought to book.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.