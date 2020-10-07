Capitec warns customers of new scam

The fraudsters would allege there was an attempt to commit fraud on their account or that a stop order was loaded without their consent.

JOHANNESBURG – Capitec Bank is warning of a new con by fraudsters.

Capitec asked elderly clients to be aware of people calling them claiming to be from the bank's anti-fraud division.

If you suspect you have fallen victim to a scam contact your bank immediately to report the incident. Capitec clients can call our call centre on 0860 102 043. For more info visit: https://t.co/HlcHNFhwyz — Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) October 7, 2020

For them to block this activity, they asked consumers to approve the confirmation messages sent to their banking app using their PIN.

The criminals then lead clients through the process of performing a transaction through the app unknowingly transferring funds to the fraudster.

The bank said it never asks people for their personal details over the phone.