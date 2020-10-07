Brendin Horner murder: Minister Lamola condemns violence by protesting farmers

Chaotic scenes erupted outside the Senekal Magistrates Court on Tuesday following a clash between police and farmers in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday condemned the violence by protesting farmers in the Free State and criticised calls of mob justice by the community.

“We urge the law enforcement authorities to ensure that the rule of law is maintained and an important part of that is to ensure that those responsible for undermining the administration of justice and the destruction of public property are brought to book,” Lamola said in a statement.

The minister said the community undermined the rule of law.

“If such attacks against the rule of law are allowed to go unchecked, our society will run the risk of descending into anarchy. It is in the interest of everyone to ensure that respect for the rule of law is defended and upheld.

“However strongly communities may feel about issues, we simply cannot allow individuals to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Lamola said during the protest gunshots were fired, a police vehicle was torched, and court property was vandalised.

Protesters stormed the holding cells of two suspects linked to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horne r in Senekal.

Horner’s body was found tied to a pole with a rope around his neck last week.

