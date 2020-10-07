Ace Magashule: I've heard warrant of arrest is headed my way

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told EWN he heard of a warrant against him being signed by a Bloemfontein court relating to millions of rand spent on the failed Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday evening said he was neither worried nor surprised by reports that a warrant of arrest is headed his way.

Magashule told Eyewitness News he "heard of" a warrant against him being signed by a Bloemfontein court relating to millions of rand spent on the failed Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.

But he said he was yet to be served.

The Hawks have distanced themselves from these reports, saying they are not aware of any warrant in the works for Magashule.

“The Hawks would like to categorically distance itself from the news reports. We are not aware of any warrant of arrest that has been issued against Mr Ace Magashule,” said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.