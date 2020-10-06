Yay or Nay? Bafana unveil new Le Coq Sportif kit

The Bafana Bafana kit is manufactured locally and according to its makers, it offers excellent fit, resistance to abrasion and is durable, lightweight, and breathable.

JOHANNESBURG - The national men's soccer team has a new kit sponsor - Le Coq Sportif, which has unveiled the team's latest edition.

The Bafana Bafana kit is manufactured locally and according to its makers, it offers excellent fit, resistance to abrasion and is durable, lightweight, and breathable.

Global technical brand, @LeCoqSportif_SA have partnered with @@SAFA_NET SAFA to clothe all the national teams. @BafanaBafana fans will see their heroes in the new brand Le Coq Sportif gear when they take on Namibia on Thursday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium pic.twitter.com/xVBIMi3d3Q — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) October 6, 2020

Bafana Bafana stars in newly launched Jersey. pic.twitter.com/0fCXgSnjDG — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 5, 2020

The print was designed to resemble a diamond.

“We are delighted to have entered into a long-term partnership with SAFA as the new technical sponsor for the national teams. We have made no exception with regards to the quality and standard of the new kit as we take pride in the men and women who represent the country on the field,” said Roger Noades, Le Coq Sportif Sales Director.

You can order your jersey from the Le Coq Sportif website as well as any Le Coq Sportif store across the country from 8 October. The home, away and alternative jerseys will set you back R799.

The Banyana Banyana kit is expected to launch in early 2021.

