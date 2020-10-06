WTO Director-General contender Amina Mohamed outlines her vision & plans

Mohamed is one of five remaining candidates and two African women vying for that position.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the contenders to be the next World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General, Dr Amina Mohamed, from Kenya, on Monday said the China-US trade tensions were among her main priorities.

Mohamed is one of five remaining candidates and two African women vying for that position.

Representatives of the 164-member body were interviewing the candidates in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mohamed is the cabinet secretary for sports, heritage, and culture in Kenya, and a former minister of foreign affairs.

She was confident that she had what it takes to rein-in the US and China to play fair in the trade space.

“The WTO has managed trade tensions before, and they were between big players. I believe strongly that if it’s a trade dispute the place to resolve it at is the WTO,” Mohamed said.

She said while the WTO is a rules-based system with a dispute settlement mechanism, it should also be dynamic.

“If we feel that over a period of time we need to tighten some rules, I think it’s important to get that done. It’s also important to read the rule book so that if there are no rules, we sit down and actually engage in multi-lateral negotiation to address issues that are becoming irrelevant,” she said.

The WTO is expected to announce the final two contenders on Tuesday and Mohamed is up against candidates from Nigeria, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.