Violent clashes erupt outside FS court following murder of farm manager

Brendin Horner’s (22) badly beaten body was found tied to a pole on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - There have reportedly been violent clashes at the court appearance of two men linked to the murder of a Free State farm manager.

On Tuesday, a large group of demonstrators showed up at the Senekal Court and TimesLive reports the angry crowd tried to storm the court building and demanded the suspects be handed over.

It's also been reported a police van was overturned and burnt.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has expressed support to the family of the murdered farm manager.

The party's Free State leader Roy Jankielsohn said: “Firstly, we went there to express our condolences. Secondly, we went there to thank our farmers and their farmworkers for the work that they do. They produce the commodities to ensure that we have food and clothes to wear.”

