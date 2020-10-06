20°C / 22°C
2 UFH staff members suspended over GBV allegations

Complaints were laid by a student and another staff member following separate incidents last month.

One of the entrances to the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Facebook
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two Fort Hare University staff members have been placed on precautionary suspension as they face charges relating to sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

Complaints were laid by a student and another staff member following separate incidents last month.

Fort Hare University says it acted as soon as the complaints were received.

The student had laid a criminal complaint and the suspended staff member in that matter has been arrested.

University management has compiled charges against the alleged perpetrators and disciplinary hearings are scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Investigations continue.

