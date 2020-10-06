Sars official appears in Bloemfontein court for corruption, extortion

The 39-year-old is accused of allegedly enticing and extorting a company director who was issued with a subpoena for outstanding tax returns and payments.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African Revenue Service (Sars) official is appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday for corruption and extortion.

The company's auditor met with the suspect where he alleged that he could help the complainant resolve the outstanding tax assessments and make them disappear in return for a R20,000 gratification.

The suspect was arrested and his private vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, was also seized during a Sars operation.

The Hawk's Lynda Steyn said: “The Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday granted a directive and the complainant met with the suspect at the company’s offices where an amount of R10,000 was agreed upon. He was arrested on the spot for alleged corruption and extortion. His private vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, was also seized during the operation.”

