Rain persists, flood warnings issued in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Weather Service is warning Gauteng residents to expect another rainy day, and motorists are being urged to avoid low lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Parts of the city were left severely water logged yesterday when heavy rains lashed Gauteng.



Roads in the CBD, parts of Soweto and Roodepoort were left flooded when a thunderstorm moved through the province.

Jo'burg Emergency Services' Nana Radebe says they responded to reports that a woman had been struck by lightning in Melville, who died on the scene.



Radebe also says their teams remain on high alert.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says there's likely to be some flooding in the northern parts of Gauteng later on today.

"We’re expecting plenty of rain today but no severe thunder storms. It’s going to be mild throughout the day, becoming a little heavier later in the afternoon.”



