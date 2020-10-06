Popcru: SAPS members on duty won't join Wednesday’s national strike

This is inclusive of 10111 operators who were only last year converted from legislative coverage under the Public Service Act into the SAPS Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) would carry out their duties on Wednesday amid the national strike.

This means essential service employees will not be embarking on the national strike on Wednesday.

While Popcru said its members who were not on duty and fell under the Public Service Act would take part in Wednesday’s mass protests and stay-aways, the union agreed that service delivery should not be compromised.

Popcru is an affiliate of Cosatu, which secured the Section 77 strike certificate to lead workers on a protest against socio-economic challenges in the country, including the continued decline of the country’s economy.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “We will be having members participating. However, those who are SAPS and are off duty can participate, but those who are on duty will not be participating.”

While the union is insistent that services will not be disrupted, workers who fall under the Public Service Act and are not considered an essential service at either the police or at the correctional services will take part in the national strike.

