Pastor accused of rape and sex trafficking to apply for bail in PE

Pastor Timothy Omotoso has been behind bars since his arrest at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A televangelist accused of rape and sex trafficking is expected to apply for bail in the Port Elizabeth High Court today.

Along with two women accused of recruiting girls and women, he faces a string of charges including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.

Controversial Pastor Omotoso wants to be released from custody.

His lawyer will submit an application for the court to conduct an inquiry into reasons for protracted delays in the case.

The defence also wants the court to dismiss the evidence of the two state witnesses who have already testified.

They've detailed how they were allegedly sexually abused by Omotoso over a period of time - while they were members of his church.

These aspects will be dealt with until Friday.

Since the start of the trial, there have been numerous delays, which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 lockdown.

