NPA to continue seizing accused assets in FS asbestos corruption case

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday said it would continue to seize assets in Gauteng that belong to suspects and companies accused of corruption related to the Free State asbestos scandal.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) started valuing the assets in Bloemfontein soon after the seven accused were charged at the local magistrates court last Friday.

Now the seizure operation would cover the Free State, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Bloemfontein High Court issued the order for the forfeiture of assets of the accused persons and five companies.

Accused number one, former provincial Housing Department HOD Nthimotse Mokhesi’s house, cars, and pension were curated and attached on Friday.

On Tuesday, properties in Bryanston, luxury vehicles, and bank accounts that belong to accused number three, Sodi, and his company Blackhead Consulting were expected to be among those to be attached.

Sodi’s list from court included a Rolls Royce, a Bentley, and several Porches.

A similar operation would look at properties that belong to former human settlements director-general, Thabane Zulu.

