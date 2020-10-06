No coup plot was discussed at ANC cadre summit, says MKMVA’s Maphatsoe

In an unprecedented move, General Solly Shoke released a media statement warning SANDF members against attending meetings to discuss ANC issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe has defended retired SANDF general Maomela “Mojo” Motau after he angered military chief General Solly Shoke and several MK veterans.

In an unprecedented move, Shoke released a media statement warning SANDF members against attending meetings to discuss African National Congress (ANC) issues.

Mojo’s strictly ANC cadres summit was also described by some as a recipe for a coup. But Maphatsoe said the former general’s meeting had nothing to do with trying to overthrow the government.

Maphatsoe used a meeting with ANC officials to plead the case for Mojo.

He said there was never a plan to overthrow the state.

“Mojo did not plan any coup and he has never had that idea,” Maphatsoe said.

The MKMVA president accused those who made such claims of being liars.

“But people, because they’re panicking or they’re afraid of Mojo, they come up with these allegations,” he said.

Motau was yet to meet with the officials to deliver a dossier on the party’s problems and potential solutions.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.