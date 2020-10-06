Ndabeni-Abrahams: We welcome Icasa’s level 1 BBBEE status requirement

The Communications Minister has detailed changes to the entities in her portfolio.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said government welcomed and would stand by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa)’s new regulations that required operators and new applicants to meet level one BBBEE status for the duration of their licence.

She said a joint oversight forum, which she chaired, would ensure implementation of the new priorities outlined by the president.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said the changes in her department were expected to create an environment for technology innovators and manufacturers.

And for the first time, the regulator is clear that black people must be empowered.

“But they are saying, meet that level one BBBEE status for the duration of your licence. That means if you have spectrum and the licence that you have is for ten years, for ten years we expect you to respect that black people of this country must be empowered and you must remain on that level BBBEE one status.”

And she is ready for objections: “I won’t be surprised if others would want to fight it, but I want to ascertain one thing, that we will stand with the regulator on this one because it is our responsibility to make sure the policies and regulations that we develop also serve the interest of the public.”

She said while board chairpersons of entities would make up her joint oversight forum, it would not take over the responsibility for governance in those entities.

