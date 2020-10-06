Hanover Park mom recalls moment she and daughter were shot and wounded

The 21-year-old mother of twins said she was sitting with four friends and two children in front of her flat when the shooting happened.

CAPE TOWN - A Hanover Park mother is still reeling after she and her six-year-old daughter were shot and wounded.

The incident happened in Galilee Court on Saturday afternoon and in total seven people were shot.

Over the entire weekend, 11 people were the victims of gunfire in the area, of which three were killed.

The 21-year-old mother of twins is choosing to remain anonymous as she fears for her life and the life of her child.

She said she was sitting with four friends and two children in front of her flat when the shooting happened.

Her child was standing between her legs when three gunmen approached them and started firing shots.

“She was next to me, I grabbed her hand and picked her up. He looked at me and he started shooting constantly and didn’t want to stop.”

Her daughter remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Both the mother and daughter were wounded in their legs.

Police are still searching for suspects.

#HanoverParkGangViolence Authorities say they’re working to restore calm in the neighbourhood where three gangs have gone to war over drug turf. LP pic.twitter.com/aCIhLyqUsC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.