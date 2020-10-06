Funny placards inspire samaritan to help unemployed Dunoon dad save for house

Lusindiso Malgas found a way to spread joy and support his family by drawing up funny placards to entertain passersby in Blouberg.

Malgas was a warehouse packer, but lost his job due the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said relying on his sense of humour always got him through tough times.

“When I lost my job, I was like, what am I going to do? How am I going to survive? All I know is how to make people laugh and how to talk to people. I had no choice but to work and put food on the table.”

The father of three caught the attention of a good samaritan and business consultant, Brendan Cottle, who launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to help him get back on his feet.

Funds raised will help Malgas realise his dream of becoming a homeowner and be reunited with his children who are currently living with his parents.

“Seeing Lusindiso’s smile brightened up my morning commute and I know the same can be said for many others. I am a very optimistic and positive person and when I saw Lu's smile and happiness to do what he was doing, made me think about his and the situation of others, especially during the country lockdown.

"I hope with this campaign, Lusindiso’s story can reach more people and that his positivity can circle the globe,” Cottle said.

The campaign went live on 22 July 2020 and has thus far raised over R34,000 towards his fundraising goal of R250,000, with contributions from 130 donors both locally and internationally.

Make a donation to support Lusindiso's crowdfunding campaign: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/lusindiso-malgas

Alternatively make a donation via Snapscan. https://pos.snapscan.io/qr/lusindiso-malgas

