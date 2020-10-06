Ex-KZN top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni failed to report tender fraud - NPA

Ngobeni, Panday, and two others are accused of manipulating tender processes during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

DURBAN - The State on Monday said former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni failed to report alleged tender fraud by controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday in 2010, despite officials raising concerns about irregular expenditure.

It is alleged that under Ngobeni’s watch and with the assistance of their two co-accused, supply chain management procedures were flouted to benefit Panday.

Ngobeni, Panday, Navin Madhoe, and Aswin Narainpershad face multiple charges including fraud, corruption, extortion, and forgery.

The State said Panday’s businesses earned R47 million in 2010 as a result of corrupt dealings between the accused.

In a charge sheet seen by Eyewitness News, it is detailed that Ngobeni asked a senior finance official not to conduct investigations into expenditure related to Panday’s businesses.

This came after the official raised concerns about the police being overcharged by Panday who, at some point, added a 300% mark-up on products and services.

However, Ngobeni’s lawyer said the charges against her were unconstitutional because the former KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Moipone Noko refused to prosecute her in 2014.

