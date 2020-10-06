EWN Weather Watch: Sunny but cloudy conditions expected in Gauteng

Your Wednesday's EWN Weather Watch

JOHANNESBURG - After starting the week with heavy thunderstorms and gloomy weather, Gauteng residents can finally enjoy some sun on Wednesday.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg’s temperatures will peak at 20°C while Pretoria and Vereeniging will see a high of 22°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 7.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/inIjVm5cfH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 6, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Warm, sunny conditions can also be expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, with Durban peaking at 23°C while Newcastle will max out at 26°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 7.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/ZLxmUcHAih — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 6, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Overflowing dams in the Western Cape mean residents can continue keeping hydrated on Wednesday as temperatures in Beaufort West will peak at 32°C while Cape Town will see a high of 20°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 7.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/ZafsG9jGO3 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 6, 2020

