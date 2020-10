It says affected customers in Tshwane can expect to have their electricity back after 9am.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has cut power to many parts of the capital this morning.

The power utility says it’s trying to avoid network overloading in high density areas like Ga-Rankuwa, Winterveld and Soshanguve, by implementing so-called "load reduction".

It says affected customers in Tshwane can expect to have their electricity back after 9am.