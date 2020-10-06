Myeni did Zuma’s bidding at Eskom while SAA chair, Zondo told

This according to former Eskom consultant Nicholas Linnell, who gave evidence at the state capture commission on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The state capture commission on Monday heard how former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni did the bidding for Jacob Zuma in setting up an internal inquiry at Eskom.

The probe was called for by the then-president to investigate certain executives at the power utility.

That was according to former Eskom consultant Nicholas Linnell, who gave evidence at the commission.

Linnell said Myeni is the one who coordinated the inquiry while she was still the chairperson of SAA.

But Linnell told the commission Myeni was acting as more of a political advisor and confidante to Zuma.

“She was doing his bidding in as far as Eskom, SAA, or anywhere else - that was my understanding. It had nothing to do with SAA - she was there because she was his intermediary and she played the very same role in other domains,” Linnell said.



Testifying via video link, Linnell also told the commission it was wrong to refer to him as Myeni’s “fixer”.

“Things were fixed in the proper sense and that might be fairly attributed, but the narrative itself it’s probably unreasonable,” he said.

