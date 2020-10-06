DJ Zinhle acquires equity in Boulevard Nectar Rosé, takes over as CEO

Some of her duties will include ensuring that the French sparkling wine is well represented in the market.

JOHANNESBURG - Ntombezinhle “DJ Zinhle” Jiyane has taken over as CEO of the international sparkling wine brand, Boulevard Nectar Rosè.

The award-winning businesswoman has also obtained equity in the brand.

Some of her duties will include ensuring that the French sparkling wine is well represented in the market.

DJ Zinhle said she was "overwhelmed with different emotions".

“For me, the perfect business acquisition has to share great synergy with who I am, not only as a DJ but as a woman too. I’d like to think I am the perfect mix between power and sophisticated and the Boulevard brand mirrors that nicely,” she said in a statement.

“I see great potential for Boulevard Rosè to go to new heights with my signature touch.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.