DJ Zinhle acquires equity in Boulevard Nectar Rosé, takes over as CEO
Some of her duties will include ensuring that the French sparkling wine is well represented in the market.
JOHANNESBURG - Ntombezinhle “DJ Zinhle” Jiyane has taken over as CEO of the international sparkling wine brand, Boulevard Nectar Rosè.
The award-winning businesswoman has also obtained equity in the brand.
Some of her duties will include ensuring that the French sparkling wine is well represented in the market.
DJ Zinhle said she was "overwhelmed with different emotions".
“For me, the perfect business acquisition has to share great synergy with who I am, not only as a DJ but as a woman too. I’d like to think I am the perfect mix between power and sophisticated and the Boulevard brand mirrors that nicely,” she said in a statement.
“I see great potential for Boulevard Rosè to go to new heights with my signature touch.”
View this post on Instagram
Let me get a bottle of @boulevard.rose to celebrate!!!!! I actually dont know what to say, weve been working on this for over a year now and at the beginning I didnt believe it. At every meeting Id feel like this required more from me, its huge, I needed to operate at a level I didnt even know I could reach. My team and I work really hard, words can't describe this moment. Our hard work never went unnoticed. God really is the greatest. Here's to celebrating your moments, the Boulevard way!!! Cheers #boulevardxdjzinhle