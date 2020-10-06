De Lille finds herself in Scopa crosshairs over Beitbridge border fence saga

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille’s directive to have the Beitbridge border fence erected has again come under sharp focus from ANC and DA members.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has again found herself in the crosshairs of Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa, whose members are calling for a further probe into her involvement in the controversial Beitbridge border fence.

They also want to know more about her advisor Melissa Whitehead’s involvement in the project.

Members quizzed De Lille on Tuesday following an oversight visit to the Beitbridge border.

Minister Patricia de Lille’s directive to have the Beitbridge border fence erected has again come under sharp focus from African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) members.

They’ve described the R40 million project as a disgrace and a sham.

Members now want De Lille to explain her relationship with Whitehead who worked with her when she was the mayor of Cape Town.

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks said: “So, I want the SIU to investigate the directive and tell us whether there was interference in the directive."

DA MP Alf Lees has also questioned De Lille’s relationship with Whitehead.

“In our report, it will be good if we could get some progress on what has happened with regard to the charging of Melissa Whitehead as recommended by the SIU and has she been suspended from her duties in the interim.”

De Lille has told MPs she appreciated being held to account and said she was committed to cooperating with all investigations.

