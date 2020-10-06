DA in North West rejects plan to place 12 municipalities under administration

A report from the provincial Treasury, seen by Eyewitness News, recommended that the executive invoke Section 139.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West on Monday said an attempt by the governing African National Congress (ANC) to place 12 municipalities under administration would further collapse the troubled province.

A report from the provincial Treasury, seen by Eyewitness News, recommended that the executive invoke Section 139. It said poor financial management and a waste of finances and resources were some of the reasons why the municipalities should be placed under administration.

The municipalities that were identified as troubled included Mahikeng, Tswaing, and Naledi.

In her 16-page report, Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho said the councils were in a dire financial crisis. Rosho said this was caused by governance and leadership problems linked to poor financial management and a lack of monitoring of projects.

The provincial Treasury’s Kesolopa Jill declined to discuss the report

“I’m not denying anything. I’m saying that there are processes that have been followed and they’re specific channels to communicate such a decision if it is taken by government.”

It was agreed that the finance MEC needed to initiate a consultation process with the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to concur with her findings and resolutions.

So far, four municipalities were placed under administration in the province.

