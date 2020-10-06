Curators consolidating, itemising goods seized from Edwin Sodi

The unit has attached assets that were allegedly purchased using cash from the 2014 asbestos tender in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The curators who seized the assets of businessperson Edwin Sodi are now consolidating and itemising the goods they removed from his business.

The unit on Tuesday attached assets that were allegedly purchased using cash from the 2014 asbestos tender in the Free State.

Sodi was handcuffed by the Hawks last week for unlawfully benefitting from the project.

WATCH: Assets of Edwin Sodi and Blackhead Consulting seized

He and his six co-accused have been released on bail.

Some of Sodi's vehicles were driven out of the offices of his business Blackhead Consulting in Bryanston.

This was for the curators who were stationed on the premises to evaluate the cars before taking them away.

The vehicles seized so far include a Ferrari, a Porsche and a Bentley.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Sipho Ngwema said Sodi's properties had also been attached.

“But also, they are attaching the houses, which in terms of the order, he can still have custody of, but is not allowed to do any alterations.”

The NPA said the Asset Forfeiture Unit was carrying out similar operations at the houses of Sodi's co-accused in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal

The unit wants to recoup R300 million in assets from all seven accused for the R255 million project.

R5 million has been charged as interest.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.