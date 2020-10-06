CSA considers criminal action against axed CEO Thabang Moroe

Former CSA CEO Thabang Moroe was fired in August based on the findings. He was found to have flouted proper processes in his filling of certain vacancies like the HR manager.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday said its Human Resources Committee was working on the appropriate sanctions for workers implicated in a forensic report into governance issues in the organisation.

Moroe is also accused of breaching the Company’s Act 12 times, costing the organisation over R500,000.

CSA is considering taking criminal action against him.

CSA Director John Mogodi said the board had started implementing the recommendations from the report.

“The issues of policy, credit card policy, policy regarding the delegation of authority all of those have now been approved by the board. The draft [Memorandum of Incorporation] MOI is now ready to go out to the different provinces for approval.

“The work that still needs to be done with regards to the forensic report is issues that need further investigation and issues that need to go the police authorities,” Mogodi said.

