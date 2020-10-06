CRL Commission hears chilling claims about cultism, abuse at KwaSizabantu

The mission is in the spotlight after News24 published a series of stories about the alleged misconduct of church members, including rape and beatings.

DURBAN - Chilling testimony about allegations of cultism, indoctrination and abuse has been shared in Durban where the CRL Rights Commission is holding hearings related to the KwaSizabantu mission.

The mission is in the spotlight after News24 published a series of stories about the alleged misconduct of church members, which includes rape and beatings.

While the mission has dismissed the allegations against it, a pastor who has since left the Kranskop-based religious community has told the CRL Commission that the KwaSizabantu mission was not being truthful.

An emotional Pieter Becker said religion was used to control people’s mindsets from an early age at KwaSizabantu and rules extended to people’s bodies.

“…That Zulu girls should not have long hair. All Zulu girls at KwaSizabantu have short hair, if you have long hair then the holy spirit hasn’t worked in your heart yet.”

He said the mission was a hypocritical cult.

“They’ve been hurting people for many years, that’s the problem with KwaSizabantu. They have not been like the Lord, Jesus.”

Becker said those who left the mission were often demonised: “They speak bad things about the people who have left. They tell lies about the people who have left without them being able to answer.”

In a statement, the KwaSizabantu Mission said those who haf spoken against it were vindictive.

The mission leaders are expected to share their side on Wednesday.

