COVID-19 update: 40 more deaths, 682,215 confirmed cases & recovery rate at 90%

As of Monday, the Department of Health recorded 926 new infections pushing the number of known cases in the country to 682,215.

FILE: Teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Forty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 17,016.

As of Monday, the Department of Health recorded 926 new infections pushing the number of known cases in the country to 682,215.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 90% with just 615, 684 people recovering from the virus so far.

Timeline

