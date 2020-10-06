COVID-19 update: 40 more deaths, 682,215 confirmed cases & recovery rate at 90%

As of Monday, the Department of Health recorded 926 new infections pushing the number of known cases in the country to 682,215.

JOHANNESBURG – Forty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 17,016.

As of Monday, the Department of Health recorded 926 new infections pushing the number of known cases in the country to 682,215.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 90% with just 615, 684 people recovering from the virus so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 682 215, the total number of deaths is 17 016 and the total number of recoveries is 615 684. pic.twitter.com/eM5HQ1FnRg — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 5, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.