Charl Kinnear murder: Defence says Zane Killian’s rights ‘grossly infringed’

CAPE TOWN - The defence for an accused in the Charl Kinnear murder case has objected to bail proceedings being dragged out.

It is alleged Zane Killian tracked the anti-gang unit detective’s cellphone up until Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home more than two weeks ago.

Killian appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday. No family or members of the public were allowed inside the court.

The 39-year-old was arrested on 20 September, two days after Kinnear’s fatal shooting.

Defence advocate Eckardt Rosemann said his client’s constitutional rights were being “grossly infringed” by a postponement as they were ready to proceed with his formal bail application.

Rosemann also questioned whether investigators who tracked Killian’s phone before his arrest had the subpoena to do so.

The State said Rosemann was free to bring an application to access their records.

Prosecutor Craig Wolmerans indicated the matter would eventually be moved to a higher court, citing concerns over security as the reason why the case had to be moved to a different court.

