Case against man accused of murdering Amahle Quku (17) postponed to Nov

Leonard Mzingeli is accused of killing 17-year-old Amahle Quku, whose body was found dumped in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm days after she was last seen by her family in June.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of the murder of a teenage girl from Philippi has been postponed to next month.

Leonard Mzingeli made a brief appearance in court earlier on Tuesday.

He is accused of killing 17-year-old Amahle Quku, whose body was found dumped in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm days after she was last seen by her family in June.

Mzingeli on Tuesday appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrates Court where his case was postponed to 17 November for further investigation.

He earlier abandoned his bail application and the National Prosecuting Authority said he had not indicated whether he intended bringing another application for bail.

About two months after Quku's murder, the same community was rocked by the murder of 22-year-old Nomvuzo Atoli whose body was found at a dumping site in the area.

After almost two weeks, detectives traced Atoli's alleged killer to a hideout in the Eastern Cape.

He was the last person seen with the young woman before her body was found.

That case is being heard in the Athlone Magistrates Court.

