Cabinet has approved 4IR blueprint, says Ndabeni-Abrahams

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department wanted South Africans to not only innovate but also manufacture the technology they designed.

Abrahams has been addressing the media on what her department said were material developments in her portfolio on Tuesday.

She said Cabinet had approved the fourth industrial revolution blueprint that was presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

“In the announcements that we made last year, we said that we had established a presidential fourth industrial revolution commission, which was appointed by President Ramaphosa. We reported to the country that they have started their work and indeed, I am proud to stand here and say the report has been gazetted.”

The minister said a project management office had been established to coordinate various arms of government to implement the new developments.

