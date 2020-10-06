Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes several luxury cars belonging to Edwin Sodi

The unit is attaching assets that were allegedly purchased using cash from the 2014 asbestos scandal in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Asset Forfeiture Unit has seized several luxury cars belonging to businessperson Edwin Sodi’s company Blackhead Consulting in Bryanston.

Among the vehicles seized so far include a Ferrari, a Porsche and a Bentley.

#edwinsodi a Ferrari Four drives into blackhead Consulting. A Red Ferrari of the same model has also been listed under the assets to be seized at his company. KM pic.twitter.com/IEDyGMyRKz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2020

Sodi was handcuffed by the Hawks last week for unlawfully benefitting from the project.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said the curator’s office was conducting the operations.

“They were at business earlier today at Peter Place. They were also on his property in Bryanston where they are moving movable property, which is going to be attached in terms of the order. But also, they are attaching the houses, which in terms of the order, he can still have custody of, but is not allowed to do any alterations.”

