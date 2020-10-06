Andile Lungisa retracts remarks made about SCA judges in criminal case

Lungisa is serving a two-year jail sentence at a prison in Grahamstown after he assaulted a DA councillor with a glass jug in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted criminal and Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, has retracted his remarks casting aspersions on the impartiality of the supreme court of Appeal (SCA) judges who were presiding over his assault case.

Lungisa is serving a two-year jail sentence at a prison in Grahamstown after he assaulted a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor with a glass jug in 2016.

He is appealing his sentence in the Constitutional Court, but he opted to remain behind bars despite the court’s decision to grant him bail.

During his court appearance in September, Lungisa alleged that his case was not fairly decided due to political and familial affiliations of the judges.

The judges demanded a retraction of the statement or that Lungisa provide proof to back up his allegations.

In a statement on Monday posted on the SCA's Twitter account, the councillor retracted his comments and admitted they were unfounded.

Retraction: Andile Lungisa pic.twitter.com/IdVN90JFuE — Supreme Court of Appeal ZA (@SCA_ZA) October 5, 2020

Abner Mosase from the #FreeLungisa campaign said the ANC councillor made this about-turn because of his good relationship with the country and its constitution.

“Unfortunately, Mr Lungisa is still incarcerated and there is no time to go around and gather all the information about the validity of those claims. Because of that and because he has a good relationship with the country and the constitution, than his own ego, he has decided to withdraw,” Mosase said.

