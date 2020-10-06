ANC: Parliament almost ready to return to normal

When the final term of Parliament starts today, it will be almost eight months since members held meetings in the same venue and not virtually.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC says Parliament is almost 100% ready for members and party staff to return to Cape Town.

The party last week gave its members without comorbidities orders to return to the legislature for face to face committee meetings.

This week marks the start of the last term of Parliament following a recess period for constituency work.

Now, the ANC says Parliament is “95% ready” for people to return and “do things the old way” - prior to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a memorandum to party members seen by EWN, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says she has personally conducted an inspection of the precinct and is satisfied.

She says Parliament has been deep cleansed and sanitised and there are also clear markings to direct members.

Majodina has revealed that 166 seats will be used in the National Assembly Chamber, of which 90 will be for the ANC.

The members are expected back on 20 October.