Zondo inquiry hears how Zuma wanted probes and suspensions at Eskom

Consultant Nicholas Linnell has told the Zondo Commission how former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni facilitated discussions around affairs at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN - The state capture inquiry has heard how former President Jacob Zuma wanted an investigation and suspensions at Eskom.

Linnell on Monday gave more Eskom related evidence to the commission.

Referred to as a “fixer” for Myeni, Linnell met with Zuma on two different occasions.

The second meeting was at Zuma’s Durban residence.

He said the two meetings were to discuss how an inquiry into Eskom officials would be approached.

“My understanding in advance was to discuss the details of the proposed inquiry and to meet the president with regard to discussing the proposed approach to it.”

Linnell said he found nothing untoward in having Myeni as SAA chairperson facilitating Eskom discussions with the president.

“To my mind, Myeni is said to be a close confidant and political ally of the president. And the extent that she is also the SAA chairman is because she is a confidant and political ally of the president. So her role there was not as the chairman of SAA.”

