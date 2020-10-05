Winner of R121 mn Powerball jackpot looking forward to never working again
The winner - whose identity was withheld - said he decided to tender his resignation with immediate effect after winning R121 million in last week's Powerball.
JOHANNESBURG - The latest Powerball jackpot winner said he's looking forward to not having to work another day in his life.
The 60-year-old electrician from Bloemfontein won R121 million in last week's Powerball.
It’s the third largest jackpot this year.
“I checked the ticket about 20 times and googled to make sure it was correct. It was unreal. I never have you work again, nor my kids. The money will work for me and I will invest it.”
