Winner of R121 mn Powerball jackpot looking forward to never working again

The winner - whose identity was withheld - said he decided to tender his resignation with immediate effect after winning R121 million in last week's Powerball.

FILE: A Powerball ticket. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A Powerball ticket. Picture: AFP.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The latest Powerball jackpot winner said he's looking forward to not having to work another day in his life.

The 60-year-old electrician from Bloemfontein won R121 million in last week's Powerball.

It’s the third largest jackpot this year.

The winner - whose identity was withheld - said he decided to tender his resignation with immediate effect.

“I checked the ticket about 20 times and googled to make sure it was correct. It was unreal. I never have you work again, nor my kids. The money will work for me and I will invest it.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

