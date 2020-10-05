WC new traffic chief Payne faces allegations of sexual harassment

A co-worker in the provincial traffic department has laid the complaint against acting chief director Farrel Payne.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's new traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

A co-worker in the provincial traffic department has laid the complaint against acting chief director Farrel Payne.

He assumed the position after stalwart Kenny Africa retired at the end of July.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said he was aware of the allegations: “When I read it, I mean it was serious, I had a conversation with my HOD who immediately took it up and we will be conducting an independent investigation.”

Madikizela explained how the matter was being approached: “I want to emphasise that it’s independent. I don’t want this to be an internal investigation, it must be an independent investigation outside the department so that the conclusion must be credible.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.