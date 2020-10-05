SAPS probe murder of brother of Nyanga CPF chairperson

Bongani Makasi (31) was shot and killed while sitting inside a dwelling with friends in Zwelitsha on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of the brother of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson.

No arrests have been made.

Makasi said his brother was shot seven times and sustained three bullet wounds to the head and four to his lower body.

“Upon arriving there, I saw that he has passed on. I immediately contacted the police, which was a difficult thing to do because I could not get hold of the police.”

Makasi said they eventually managed to get hold of police who later arrived to process the scene.

“The people that were sitting with him could not explain what the motive could be and what surprised us was, out of the five or six people that were inside the shack, he was the only one that was shot. None of the other people were injured or anything.”

The SAPS has urged anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting to contact police.

