Saftu announces night vigils on eve of Wednesday's national strike

The federation will join forces with Cosatu in strike action against corruption, the state of the economy, joblessness and gender-based violence and femicide, among other issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has announced its rolling mass-action plans throughout this month and November, starting with night vigils on the eve of Wednesday's national strike, calling on workers to join pickets and marches in cities across the country.

The federation will join forces with Cosatu, which acquired a Section 77 strike certificate over socio-economic issues at the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

The strike is against corruption, the state of the economy, joblessness and gender-based violence and femicide, among others.

Saftu deputy general secretary Moleko Phakedi said unions would not win the battles confronting the country unless they united.

“It is time to fight back. We must take the battle for our jobs, livelihoods and democratic rights to the streets. Saftu has submitted a Section 77 notice to force negotiations on our demands,” said Phakedi.

"We are working to build the broadest possible unity with working-class formations."

Cosatu and Saftu have a frosty relationship as the latter was formed by Cosatu’s former general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and its former affiliate metalworkers’ union Numsa.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.