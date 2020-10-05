Ramaphosa: Govt will establish office to deal with complaints against officials

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday when he launched a R30 billion Mooikloof Mega Residential City project in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Government will launch an office to deal with complaints of deliberate delays of processes by officials.

An estimated 50,000 apartments will be built there to accommodate people who earn too much to qualify for government housing, but too little to secure a bond.

President @CyrilRamaphosa receives briefing from CEO Stephen Brookes on the new development which addresses the spatial and social inequality of the South African urban fabric, providing access to lifestyle services previously inaccessible to individuals in lower income groups. pic.twitter.com/ww0mOMnIfu — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 4, 2020

“The success of any future mega housing development rests with public/private sector collaboration. Private sector resources and expertise will aid government’s efforts to meet the housing demand. The public sector can incentivise further investment by providing the necessary bulk infrastructure to enable development,” Ramaphosa said.

“It is this approach that has made it possible for this development to take off.”

The president raised a number of concerns over the delay of processes, saying they were impacting negatively on service delivery and economic growth.

He said citizens could no longer wait while officials did not do their work. He said lazy officials should be reported.

Ramaphosa said government should move with speed. He also said partnerships between the private sector and government would go a long way in driving the developmental agenda and boosting the economy.

“The reality is that the fiscus cannot on its own support the rising housing demand in the country. COVID-19 has only worsened an already dire situation. We will be looking at how best to leverage private sector resources and skills to help government deliver its mandate to provide decent housing to our people,” Ramaphosa said.

“Mooikloof is an excellent example how public/private sector interests can be aligned and work for mutual benefit.”

