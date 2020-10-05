Numsa members to strike over Gautrain wage disputes

Numsa accused the Gautrain operator, Bombela Operating Company (BOC), of imposing a 4% wage increase on its members without engaging or negotiating with them.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain employees affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are expected to go on strike on Monday after wage negotiations between management at the train service reached a deadlock.

The union, which is calling for an 8% salary hike, said its members would be picketing as part of its indefinite strike until management returned to the table to renegotiate.

Gautrain issued an alert over the weekend informing commuters some trains could be delayed by 30 minutes, however, the train service said measures were taken to ensure operations continued.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said management would rather jeopardise the livelihoods of thousands of commuters than resume talks.

“Numsa is intending to continue with its strike action and our members will be picketing at the head offices of the BOC in Midrand. They have withdrawn their labour, they’re on strike, and they’ve been provoked into embarking on this strike because the management of the Gautrain does not want to engage us meaningfully and find a middle ground,” Hlubi-Majola said.

Numsa said it was still prepared to continue talks.

