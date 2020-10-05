No arrests made yet after fatal Khayelitsha shootings

Last week, 10 people were attacked in Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made in two deadly shootings in communities Cape Town.



Six people were killed and four were wounded when gunmen opened fire on people in a house in Site C.



The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said this incident left the community traumatised and concerned and they wanted to see arrests and convictions.

“We are calling on the police to have an intelligence-driven crime investigation to ascertain what could have happened, who did this and arrest them.”

He said the community was disappointed in police in failing to make any arrests thus far.

“What we are saying is that the community must start isolating these people by unmasking who they are. Surely someone knows something.”

Meanwhile, the Nyanga community is also looking for answers after a family was killed when gunmen stormed their home.



Three women and an 11-year-old boy were killed.



No arrests have been made in this incident either.

