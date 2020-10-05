Nicholas Linnell: I worked for Dudu Myeni, but was not her ‘fixer’

Nicholas Linnell has today given evidence at the state capture inquiry about his involvement as a consultant in a number of state entities, including SAA and Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - A so-called “fixer” for Dudu Myeni has been grilled at the state capture inquiry about his relationship with the former SAA board chairperson.

The power utility was back in the spotlight on Monday with more evidence from the former consultant.

It’s day 276 of the commission, and the inquiry is focusing mainly on Eskom and Myeni’s involvement at the power utility.

Testifying via video link, consultant Linnell has told the commission he had met with Myeni at former President Jacob Zuma’s Pretoria residence.

She wanted an investigation into the affairs of Eskom.

Evidence leader Pule Seleka asked Linnell whether he was a fixer for Myeni.

“It says now Nick Linnell is Mr Fix It for Dudu Myeni. Every time she gets into trouble, Nick Linnell has been running around trying to put out fires and that includes at the water board in Richard’s Bay.”

Linnell denied this, but confirmed he worked for Myeni.

“I think it’s an unreasonable association or narrative to put to it in the context that I was engaged in a number of instances where things were fixed in the proper sense, then that might be fairly attributed. The narrative itself is probably unreasonable.”

His testimony continues.

