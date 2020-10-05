20°C / 22°C
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ WhatsApp account hacked

According to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the matter was reported to the relevant authorities.

FILE: Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at a media briefing on the coronavirus on 25 March 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ office on Monday said her WhatsApp was hacked, resulting in confidential information being in the hands of a third party.

The minister’s department sent out a statement confirming the breach.

“The WhatsApp account of Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been hacked, resulting in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party,” the department said in a tweet.

The matter was reported to the relevant authorities.

“Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities,” the statement read.

