Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ WhatsApp account hacked

According to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the matter was reported to the relevant authorities.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ office on Monday said her WhatsApp was hacked, resulting in confidential information being in the hands of a third party.

The minister’s department sent out a statement confirming the breach.

“The WhatsApp account of Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been hacked, resulting in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party,” the department said in a tweet.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams WhatsApp account HACKED!!!



The WhatsApp account of Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been hacked, resulting in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party. — Dpt of Communications & Digital Technologies (@CommsZA) October 5, 2020

The matter was reported to the relevant authorities.

“Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities,” the statement read.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.