Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ WhatsApp account hacked
According to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the matter was reported to the relevant authorities.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ office on Monday said her WhatsApp was hacked, resulting in confidential information being in the hands of a third party.
The minister’s department sent out a statement confirming the breach.
“The WhatsApp account of Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been hacked, resulting in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party,” the department said in a tweet.
“Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities,” the statement read.